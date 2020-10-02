Chrissy Teigen's Mom Mourns the Loss of Her Grandson Jack

Chrissy Teigen's mother Vilailuck posted on Instagram to express her grief at the loss of her grandson, who the family named Jack. She posted herself holding the baby as she said goodbye to him in the hospital, alongside the words “My heart aches love you so much baby Jack 👼🏻❤️❤️.”

Teigen, 34, took to Instagram herself on Wednesday to talk about the loss of her baby and described that she and her husband, John Legend, were "shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before.”

Teigen had previously been placed on bed rest because of bleeding from her placenta, and was later hospitalized. She added that she had several blood transfusions to try to save the baby, but "it just wasn’t enough.”

"Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever," Teigen wrote. “ "To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

The mom said that they usually wait to name their babies until right before they leave the hospital but they had started calling the unborn baby Jack while still in the womb. Teigen and Legend have two other children, Luna, 4, and. Miles, 2. She conceived both children through IVF.

Jack was conceived naturally, she said.

“To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you,” she added.

RELATED STORIES

Chrissy Teigen Loses Baby Boy 'Jack' After Suffering Pregnancy Complications

Chrissy Teigen Fights Back Against Mommy Shamers: Today on Inside Edition

Chrissy Teigen, 'Flooded With Sick Psychopaths' Peddling Conspiracy Theory, Blocks 1 Million Twitter Users