Christiane Amanpour Shares Cancer Diagnosis On-Air

Christiane Amanpour standing at podium speakingChristiane Amanpour standing at podium speaking
The CNN international anchor shared her plan of treatment for her ovarian cancer with her audience during her daily show.

CNN international anchor Christiane Amanpour shared her ovarian cancer diagnosis with her audience during her show this week. 

The London-based reporter discussed being grateful for her health insurance and brilliant medical team. "I've had successful major surgery to remove it, and I'm now undergoing several months of chemotherapy for the very best possible long-term prognosis, and I'm confident," she said.

According to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, 1 in 78 people will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer in their lifetime. 

Despite the statistics around ovarian cancer, Amanpour shared her positivity about her treatment plan at the beginning of her daily show. 

Her colleagues are also hopeful that the longtime reporter will come out on the other side. Bianna Golodryga, senior global affairs analyst, stepped in for Amanpour during her four-week medical leave. 

After Amanpour’s announcement, the analyst posted her well-wishes on Twitter.  

The anchor stated that her openness about her diagnosis was in part to share with her audience, but also to urge them to stay on top of their physical health and to,” ...educate themselves on this disease; to get all the regular screenings and scans that you can; to always listen to your bodies; and of course to ensure that your legitimate medical concerns are not dismissed or diminished." 

 

