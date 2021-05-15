Joe Exotic, one of the stars of the hit Netflix show “Tiger King,” has revealed that he is battling prostate cancer. Although still in prison, he has gone to Twitter to update fans on his condition.

He wrote, “John Phillips has received my medical records from FMC Fort Worth and my PSA count came back very high for prostate cancer. The prison has approved testing to verify what stage it is in.”

He explains that the illness is taking control of his body. “My body is tired, I have lost a tremendous amount of weight, the mouth sores are out of control, I throw up more than I eat."

Joe then went on to discuss his ongoing battle with trying to get pardoned.

He said, “I don't want anyone's pity, what I need is when John Phillips gets the evidence he is working on, I need the world to help him get President Biden, VP Harris and the Attorney General to listen to the evidence and see that it’s not just city cops out of control with corruption, but his very own Department of Justice and make this right and sign that pardon that Trump left behind so I can go home and get proper medical care and proper food.”

He lastly thanked his fans and supporters from all over the world.

Joe later updated his followers on his illness. “Update: I have an appointment on the 27th with the oncologist and June 1 with the urologist," he said. "Now they report a biopsy will also be scheduled on a tumor on my right side below my ribs. Also scheduling a colonoscopy and endoscopy to find everything.”

Joe Exotic's quest to get pardoned has been steady since “Tiger King” became a pop culture phenomenon. He has asked for help from ex-president Donald Trump and also Kim Kardashian.

Joe is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence. He was convicted on 17 federal charges for animal abuse: nine counts of violating the Endangered Species Act and eight counts of falsifying wildlife records. He was also convicted on two counts for his murder-for-hire plot against rival Carole Baskin.

