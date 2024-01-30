A Maryland man plead guilty to multiple charges related to the fatal beating of a father-of-three back in May.

Christopher Michael Wright, 43, sustained a life-threatening injury during an altercation outside his home in Brooklyn Park, a suburb just five miles outside Baltimore.

Police arrested Trevor Garrett Taylor, 26, two months later, and last week he agreed to a deal with prosecutors that will see him serve a maximum of 10 year behind bars on charges of involuntary manslaughter and public fighting, according to court records.

Taylor, his nephew, another man and two other boys went to Wright's house on the day in question after Taylor's nephew and Wright's son got into an altercation in school, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Wright refused to produce his son for the fight and punched Taylor, which led to a brawl between the two men, said police.

At one point, the fight moved into the road and Taylor grabbed Wright's two legs, causing him to fall back and hit his head on the curb, said police.

Taylor then proceeded to punch Wright four more times before leaving the scene, according to police.

Footage of the fight taken from a neighbor's security camera was later obtained by the Daily Mail.

Hours later, Wright succumbed to his injury, having suffered a catastrophic brain injury, said police

One of Chris' heartbroken sons paid tribute to his dad a few days after he passed away.

"Rest in peace the best father I could have ever gotten. I'm really sad I don't have many pictures of him. He died protecting his kids and that's all he ever told us he was there for," writes the teen. "Rest in peace Eggman 1979-2023 I hope you're watching over me pops."