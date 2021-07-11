Cicadas May Be Dying Out, But the Mayflies Are Here
Mayflies only live for two days, but in that brief lifespan they sure do make their presence known! Tyler Leo recorded a giant swarm of mayflies at an Alabama gas station. He was going to get gas, but bolted when he saw how many bugs there were.
Just as the invasion of the cicadas is starting to die out, here comes another bug apocalypse: mayflies! A giant swarm of the insects — as many as one million — recently swarmed an Alabama gas station.
The creepy crawlers hatch every summer, but luckily, they don’t bite.
“They were everywhere. I mean, they were all over the front of the store, all over the gas pumps,” said Tyler Leo, who recorded the invasion.
The mayflies even made their way inside the store.
“There was several thousand in his store, just flying around on the lights, on the ceiling,” Leo said. “I was gonna pump gas and the second I saw all those bugs, I was like no. No chance!"
