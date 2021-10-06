A citizen’s tip led police to arrest a Tennessee man who allegedly kidnapped and raped a woman who mistook his car for a ride-share vehicle, officials said.

On Monday, Randall C. Johnson, 49, was identified as the suspect in the sex crime and arrested on a grand jury indictment and charged with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated assault, according to a news release by the Nashville Police Department.

“Detective Amery Milligan led the investigation that resulted in Johnson’s arrest today,” the department today.

On Tuesday, a day after the arrest, Johnson posted the $76,000 bond from a bond company called Grumpy’s Bail Bond, according to Davidson County Criminal Court. His arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 13 at 9 a.m., the court said.

The incident took place on May 24th at 2:45 a.m. when a woman, whose name was not released, and her male acquaintance left a downtown bar in Nashville. The pair mistakenly got into Johnson’s black 4-door Chevrolet pickup truck that had multiple Harley Davidson insignias, including a front vanity plate on it, thinking it was a rideshare.

Johnson allegedly drove the pair to a short-term rental on 9th Avenue North. The authorities said the male passenger got out of the truck first and as he attempted to assist the woman from the vehicle, the suspect drove off with her.

The victim was taken to a remote area, where he sexually assaulted her, before taking her to Nashville, where he dropped her off, according to police.

After the incident, Kristin Mumford with the Nashville Police Department Public Affairs told Inside Edition Digital that a rideshare-safety video was created and posted on their site.

“This was such an incredibly frightening incident and we thought it was important to put out those safety reminders,” said Mumford. “We want everyone to continue to visit Nashville and to be aware of their surroundings and who they get into a vehicle with.”

Mumford also commended the citizen, who asked not to be identified, who called in the tip. “We are very grateful to the citizen and to have this very dangerous man in custody,” she said.

Johnson’s attorney, Rich McGee did not respond to Inside Edition Digital's request for comment.

