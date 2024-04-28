Clay Coffee Cups Offered as Greener Option at California Cafes

Human Interest
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 8:28 AM PDT, April 28, 2024

Since nature will be recycling it, the cups don’t have to be tossed in recycling bins.

A company in California is trying out an alternative coffee cup in hopes of reducing waste.

Verve Coffee Roasters tells KCBS it will be offering a ceramic disposable cup, hoping customers will want the more environmentally friendly option.

Alexis Bolter of Verve Coffee Roasters tells KCBS, “Ideally we want everyone to sit in our cafe and drink our coffee out of our ceramics, but realistically that’s not going to happen.”

The creator of the ceramic cups says it’s not exactly a novel idea.

Sanjeev Mankotia, founder of GaeaStar, tells KCBS, “Humanity has used ceramics forever and all we did was build technology that could print it very rapidly very thin.”

“It’s made out of clay and water and a little bit of salt so it goes back to earth in natural reoccurring minerals,” Mankotia said.

If the concept catches on, it could also change the way dining establishments serve their food all together. But they have to start somewhere and that’s by getting others start their day off with a green cup of joe.

