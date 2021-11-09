Clever Life Hacks Using Common Items Around Your Home

News
By IE Staff
First Published: 2:26 PM PST, November 9, 2021

Lifestyle expert Erica Katz is sharing some clever uses with common items you can find around the house.

Lifestyle expert Erica Katz is sharing some helpful life hacks for around the home, and she says you may be surprised by some of the clever uses for common household items.

1. Aluminum foil is great for sharpening dull scissors, Katz said. You crunch up a sheet into a ball and rub it on the edge of the blade.

If you want to speed up your ironing, Katz recommends putting sheets of aluminum foil under your ironing board cover, which reflects more heat to make the process faster.

2. Paper towels aren’t just for wiping up a mess. They make a great wine chiller when you’re in a hurry. Katz says to run a paper towel under water, squeeze the water out and wrap it around the wine bottle. Put it in the freezer for 15 minutes, and out comes a chilled bottle.
 
3. If you are cooking with garlic, you can rub some lemon on your hands which will prevent them from smelling bad.

4. To keep bags of cereal and bread fresh after you open them, you can twist the bag and fold it over the package.

5. The serrated edge of a Ritz cracker can be used as a safe kitchen “knife” to cut cheese slices.

6. When blue bristles on your toothbrush start to fade, Katz says it means it’s time to change the toothbrush.

Watch the video in the player above to see demonstrations of these hacks.

