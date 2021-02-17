Mask Hacks to Help With Discomfort Around Your Ears

As the coronavirus pandemic continues and many wait for their vaccine, experts say masks are a must. But they can also be really annoying, and even painful, especially around your ears.

Lifestyle expert Christine Bibbo Herr has some easy hacks to help relieve the pain of masks pulling on your ears.

You can fashion a strap out of a variety of objects you might have around the house to move pressure around to the back of your head and off your ears.

Watch the video in the player above to see which household items can help you relieve some of the discomfort around your ears.

