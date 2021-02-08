Why Didn’t Tampa Police Give Out Any Citations to Super Bowl Revelers Not Wearing Masks?

Florida saw raucous crowds, hard partying and no masks — exactly what authorities feared would happen at this year’s Super Bowl in Tampa Bay. But after the Buccaneers' win, Tampa police didn’t hand out any citations for not wearing masks.

“Got to be honest with you, I'm a little shocked that no citations were handed out to people not wearing a mask,” Inside Edition’s Megan Alexander asked Chief Brian Dugan.

“Well, you know, how do you start giving citations when you have thousands of people around? Think about that,” Dugan responded.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor told Inside Edition that the celebrations were mostly “incident free.”

After the Buccaneers' victory against the Kansas City Chiefs, the celebrations ramped up. Hordes of fans flooded the streets, celebrating shoulder to shoulder, with few masks in sight.

The revelry began long before the big game with huge tailgate parties. Despite the Centers for Disease Control recommending people celebrate from home to avoid contracting COVID-19, the scene in Tampa after the big win was rowdy and crowded.

