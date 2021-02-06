Friends Who’ve Been to Every Super Bowl Will Be There This Year Despite Pandemic

Three buddies in their 70s and 80s who’ve attended every single Super Bowl since the first one in 1967 aren’t letting the coronavirus pandemic stop them from making it to this year’s big game in Tampa Bay, Florida. Don Crisman, Tom Henschel and Gregory Eaton are taking precautions to avoid contracting the virus.

Crisman and Eaton have already received the first dose of the vaccine. Crisman’s daughter Susan works in healthcare and is joining them this year to make sure they stay safe.

Although they know it’s risky, they felt that they had to be there.

“As long as I can walk, I'm gonna be at the Super Bowl,” Eaton said.

RELATED STORIES

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Playing at Home in Super Bowl Creates New Security and Health Concerns

Miller Lite Says They Will Venmo You $8 If You Type in This Ridiculously Long URL During the Super Bowl

Sarah Thomas Will Officiate Superbowl LV in Tampa, Becoming 1st Woman in History to Do So