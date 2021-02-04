Tampa Bay Buccaneers Playing at Home in Super Bowl Creates New Security and Health Concerns

The Super Bowl may be very different this year, but it's still all hands on deck to protect the big game. Inside Edition’s Megan Alexander boarded a helicopter with U.S. Customs and Border Protection as they patrolled the skies above Tampa Bay, Florida.

On Sunday, there will be a strict, 30-mile no-fly zone for unauthorized planes and drones.

The Tampa Bay Police Department also gave us an inside look at its joint operations center, where over 70 different agencies are working together to surveil the city. Police Chief Brian Duggan says the fact that the Buccaneers are the first team ever to play a Super Bowl at home creates entirely new security and health concerns.

“When we win on Sunday, where's everybody gonna want to celebrate afterwards? We focus on the game itself, and as chief of police, I worry what happens after the game, because crowds are gonna want to gather, they're gonna want to celebrate,” Duggan said.

RELATED STORIES

Miller Lite Says They Will Venmo You $8 If You Type in This Ridiculously Long URL During the Super Bowl

Avoid Cheering If You Go to a Super Bowl Party This Weekend, CDC Warns

Sarah Thomas Will Officiate Superbowl LV in Tampa, Becoming 1st Woman in History to Do So