'Courtside Karen' Ejected From NBA Game in Atlanta After Her Mask Came Down While Heckling LeBron James

An NBA spectator has been dubbed “Courtside Karen” by LeBron James after she heckled him and pulled down her mask at Monday night’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks. Juliana Carlos, her husband and two others were ejected from the game after the verbal altercation.

“Just got kicked out the game for talking s*** to LeBron James,” Carlos said on social media.

Before the game, Carlos posted a video showing her posing courtside while wearing a mask. But during the verbal altercation with James, her mask came down. A security guard then kicked her out.

Fans were only allowed back to Atlanta’s State Farm Arena last week. About 1,700 fans, roughly 10% capacity, are allowed in at a time.

Only about nine NBA teams are allowing any fans at all into their arenas, with a critical rule: keep your mask on.

After the game, James said in an interview that he did not think ejection from the arena was warranted.

“There was a back-and-forth between two grown men. We said our piece, he said his piece, I said my piece, and then someone else jumped into it and said their piece, but I don't think they should've been kicked out,” James said.

James also expressed concern for the referees who got close to the woman when she was yelling with her mask down.

Carlos said Tuesday on Instagram, "I want to apologize for losing my cool and removing my mask in the heat of the moment."



RELATED STORIES

Bucks-Led NBA Strike Over Police Brutality Prompts Major League Baseball, Soccer to Call Off Games

Raptors President Masai Ujiri Was Shoved by Deputy After 2019 NBA Finals Win, Video Shows

Some WNBA Players Say Worms, Bed Bugs, Bad Food Plague Quarantine Accommodations