Cole Brauer officially became the first American woman to race solo around the world. Earlier this week, the Maine woman gave Inside Edition an exclusive look into her boat.

The 5-foot-2-inch woman sailed 30,000 miles over 130 days.

Brauer’s cramped quarters included a bed and food kept in bags that served as her meals.

“The food is in these bags. You just add boiling water to it. It’s actually pretty good,” she tells Inside Edition.

Brauer, 29, waved as she sailed into a port in Spain, where she began her journey through the world’s most treacherous waters.

She waited off-shore for dawn to break so she could come into the harbor at first light, which is also the name of her 40-foot yacht.

She celebrated with her family and her support team the moment she was on dry land again for the first time since October last year.

Throughout her journey, Brauer kept over 450,000 fans informed of her progress on social media, including the moment she was thrown across her cabin when a rogue wave hit her vessel, badly bruising her ribs.

Brauer says the only moment she thought she may have had to give up on the race was when her autopilot needed repair, but her mother talked her down.

“Most mothers would be like, ‘It’s okay honey, you can stop, it's fine you can give up,’ and my mother was like, ‘You’re not stopping, like no way. We don’t stop,’” Brauer says.

The 29-year-old says she is planning another round-the-world race but as part of a team.

She says she hopes her solo journey will inspire other women to aim for historic firsts.