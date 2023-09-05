Clown or creep?

Joe Tokosh is a college professor who taught geography at Kent State in Ohio and Nicholls State University in Louisiana.

He is also someone who likes to put clown makeup on the "cutest" students in his class. Sometimes, he even shoves a pie right in their face.

That desire may have left Tokosh out of a job after the Nicholls State campus TV station reported on his activities and alleged that he tried to get some of the females in his class to paint their faces That report also alleged that Tokosh sent photos of himself in clown makeup to these women.

"I have a face-paint fetish and convince the cute girls in my classes to let me paint their faces," Tokosh admitted on Reddit.

There is video of these women in their clown makeup, and in once instance a woman without makeup getting a pie in the face.

Tokosh even tried to sell videos of himself painting women, saying: "I started getting more adventurous, painting one entire body white."

Students at both universities where Tokosh had been employed claim that he placed ads online offering small amounts of cash to female students who would let him put clown make up on them.

He also reportedly gave some of them extra credit.

"I thought it was some sort of a lure to get girls to come to him basically, which was a weird way to do it, but it was clearly working. Lots of people were commenting on his posts that they were interested because it was easy money," one students tells Inside Edition.

The student adds: "My jaw dropped when I read that it was a face-paint fetish."

Tokosh has also posted images of himself in clown make-up.

He quit his teaching post after the Nicholls State campus TV station report on his activities aired.

In an interview with a student journalist, he claimed it was all part of a legitimate college course.

"That's an assignment in one of my classes where they actually come up with their own face paint and make-up design inspired by a culture," Tokosh said.