Melted down guns seized by authorities will soon be used to build low-income housing, according to Colombia’s Armed Forces, National Police and Prosecutor’s Office.

About 29,000 weapons, a mix of many types of gun, plus mortars and rocket launchers, were confiscated by Colombian authorities.

The weapons came from both large criminal syndicates and smaller operations.

To avoid any chance of the firearms making it back onto the streets, the metal was melted down. And now that metal, authorities say, will be used to make low-income housing across the country.

"During the melting process, a part will be transformed into steel for construction rods. Low-income housing will be built with those rods. We consider this virtuous," José Joaquín Amézquita García, chief of the joint staff of the military forces, told reporters.

"Today elements that were doing harm in Colombia’s streets and footpaths will have a virtuous use."

