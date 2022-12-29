A would-be armed robber in Georgia fell flat on his face after trying to rob a store employee, inadvertently recreating a scene from the "Home Alone" Christmas classic, police said.

Luis Sajbocho-Ordonez, 30, was allegedly waiting behind a Gainesville business with two loaded guns when an employee stepped outside, authorities said. Sajbocho-Ordonez demanded money, police said, and the two got into a scuffle.

"Like a scene from Home Alone. Fortunately, no serious injuries occurred and the perp went to jail," the Gainesville Police Department posted on its Facebook page, along with a mug shot of the very banged-up suspect.

The suspect allegedly fired a round after a second another worker came out of the business and scared him, police said. As he tried to run away, he slipped on a patch of ice and landed on his head, according to police. The bullet did not strike anyone, authorities said.

Witnesses allegedly took two guns from the man and detained him until officers arrived, the department said.

Sajbocho-Ordonez is currently being held without bail on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault, according to online records of the Hall County Jail.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, according to court records.

