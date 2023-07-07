Colorado Couple Uses ChatGPT to Officiate Wedding Before Groom Begins Basic Training for Army
The couple had no time to get a minister so they used the help of ChatGPT.
A Colorado couple got married with the help of a robot.
Reece and Deyton had to get married quickly because Deyton was leaving to begin basic training for the army.
They had no time to get a minister, so, instead of hiring an officiant, they used ChatGPT.
The ceremony was written by ChatGPT, which is powered by artificial intelligence.
“Reece and Deyton, you may seal your commitment with a kiss,” the artificial officiant said.
Although the ceremony may have been written by artificial intelligence, their love is real.
“It was awesome. Rocked my socks off,” the couple told Inside Edition.
