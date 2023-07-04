A Michigan Sheriff’s Department celebrated two young heroes that saved the life of a drowning 7-year-old.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Department went live on Facebook on Thursday to highlight two boys that jumped into action when they saw a 7-year-old, identified as Griffin, drowning in the apartment complex’s pool.

"Griffin had a little problem in the swimming pool," Griffin's grandfather said in the Facebook video. "And these two young men right here saved him, got him from the bottom of the pool, and brought him to the side of the pool. They're my heroes."

Griffin wandered away from his mother and fell into the pool. He immediately sunk to the bottom, according to the sheriff.

Noah, 12, and Weston, 8, quickly jumped into action and dove into the pool to drag the boy, who by then was lifeless, out of the water, said the sheriff.

Griffin’s mother then saw what happened and quickly began CPR on her son, which helped bring him back to life and he began coughing, authorities said.

Officials arrived on the scene and quickly brought Griffin to the hospital. Within 36 hours he was able to make a full recovery and was released, according to the sheriff.

“Most heroes don’t wear capes, and that’s these guys. Without these guys [Griffin] wouldn’t be here right now,” Griffin’s grandfather said.

To celebrate the three children, officials gifted them a packet of books and $100 to go towards a shopping spree.

“I’m rich,” the 7-year-old survivor said in excitement. “Thank you!”