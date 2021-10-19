Colorado Deputies Discover Mummified Body of Alleged Cult Leader Amy Carlson
45-year-old Amy Carlson was the leader of Love Has Won based in Moffat, Colorado.
Authorities have released bodycam video of their discovery of the mummified remains of an alleged cult leader.
The Saguache County Sheriff’s Department says 45-year-old Amy Carlson’s body was found wrapped in a sleeping bag and decorated with Christmas lights back in April. Her eyes were also covered in glitter.
She was the leader of Love Has Won based in Moffat, Colorado.
Reports say a group member told authorities a dead body was in the house where Carlson and other members lived. Two children were also found at the residence.
At the time, seven members were charged with tampering with a deceased human body, abuse of a corpse, and misdemeanor child abuse, but the district attorney has since dropped all charges in the case.
In 2020, Dr. Phil interviewed Carlson about alleged claims of abuse made by former members of Love Has Won.
The coroner still hasn’t determined Carlson’s cause of death and has reportedly ordered extensive laboratory tests.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Alex Murdaugh Returns to South Carolina Amid New Accusations He Worked With Satterfied Family For Payout: SLEDCrime
Dogs Can Exhibit Human-Like ADHD Behaviors, New Study RevealsAnimals
California Motorcyclist Says He Won't Stop Lane Splitting Even After Scary AccidentInvestigative
This Is Why Hungarian Immigrant Bela Lugosi Was Hollywood’s Best Dracula, According to Author Koren ShadmiEntertainment
The Killing of Ahmaud Arbery: Murder Trial Begins for 3 White Men in the Shooting Death of Black JoggerCrime