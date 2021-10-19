Authorities have released bodycam video of their discovery of the mummified remains of an alleged cult leader.

The Saguache County Sheriff’s Department says 45-year-old Amy Carlson’s body was found wrapped in a sleeping bag and decorated with Christmas lights back in April. Her eyes were also covered in glitter.

She was the leader of Love Has Won based in Moffat, Colorado.

Reports say a group member told authorities a dead body was in the house where Carlson and other members lived. Two children were also found at the residence.

At the time, seven members were charged with tampering with a deceased human body, abuse of a corpse, and misdemeanor child abuse, but the district attorney has since dropped all charges in the case.

In 2020, Dr. Phil interviewed Carlson about alleged claims of abuse made by former members of Love Has Won.



The coroner still hasn’t determined Carlson’s cause of death and has reportedly ordered extensive laboratory tests.

