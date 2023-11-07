The Colorado father of an 11-year-old boy who died from forced water intoxication has been convicted of negligent abuse. Ryan Sabin had been charged with first-degree murder but was acquitted of that charge Friday, when his trial ended.

Zachary Sabin was found dead in his bed in 2020, authorities said. An El Paso County Coroner's report said the child died after being forced to drink three quarts of water over a four-hour period without food. The report also said the child had bruises and contusions, authorities said.

The boy's father and stepmother, Tara Sabin, told investigators Zachary had a genetic urological condition and needed to stay hydrated. The child also wet the bed, which resulted in very smelly urine, she said, and the boy wore a diaper at night, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by police.

Both adults were initially charged with first-degree murder and child abuse. In 2022, Tara Sabin pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide and was sentenced to four years of probation.

Prosecutors dropped five other abuse-related charges against Ryan Sabin at the beginning of his criminal trial, according to local reports. The only charge remaining against him was a misdemeanor count of negligent child abuse.

Ryan Tabin was ordered Friday to spend six months behind bars, according to local reports.

“Mr. Sabin has been living with these charges for 3 years and the jury concluded he did not kill his son nor cause his death,” defense attorney Josh Tolini said, according to KKTV.