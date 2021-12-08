A 73-year-old Massachusetts woman described by her family as a ‘loving mother and grandmother” was killed after a ‘comfort’ sheep at the therapy farm she volunteered at for more than a decade, attacked her, officials said.

The woman, identified as Kim Taylor, was alone in the pen caring for the livestock when the sheep charged at her and repeatedly rammed into her. Taylor suffered extensive injuries before going into cardiac arrest shortly after officers from the Bolton Police Department, Bolton EMS, and the Patriot ALS arrived at the scene, according to the Bolton Police Department, Boston 25 News reported.

“She was still alive when we got there. It turned bad quickly. She was able to talk to officers,” Bolton Police Chief Willie Nelson said, the news outlet reported.

She was transported to Marlborough Hospital, where she later died from her injuries, officials said.

The tragic incident took place on Saturday at Cultivate Care Farms located at 401 Main Street in Bolton, about 40 miles west of Boston, around 8:30 a.m. Taylor was on her volunteer shift when the attack happened. There were no witnesses present at the farm, according to a statement from the farm, The New York Times reported.

The Bolton Animal Control officer and the farm administration were consulting with the state vet, an epidemiologist, and state agriculture, Nelson said.

The police chief also said the Bolton Animal Control is working with Cultivate Care Farms’ staff to determine “the future outcome of the sheep,” the Times reported.

Cultivate Care Farms states on its website that it is an organization that is committed to improving the lives of children through “farm-based therapy."

Megan Moran, Cultivate Care Farms director, released a statement on the unexpected death of Taylor they described as "beloved by all who worked with her during the 14 months she volunteered at the farm."

“I, along with the Cultivate Care Farms Board and the entire team, wish to express our deepest condolences and our heartfelt love and support to Kim’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time," Moran said.

On Monday, Taylor’s daughters, Candice and Samantha Denby, said in a statement that their mom was “not only a great mother, grandmother and friend, but was also a huge animal lover,” the Times reported.

“She found joy in her weekly volunteering at Cultivate Care Farms in Bolton, MA. This accident was tragic and we are so very sad,” the statement said.

Her children said their mother was a nurse for over 30 years. She had recently retired from nursing after taking care of her patients in the Critical Care Unit at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Brighton, Mass.

“She was an avid knitter, cook, and Red Sox fan. She greeted others while walking her dogs and always found joy on these outdoor walks.”

The family also said in the statement that, "Cultivate continually gave our mother so much joy through her volunteering, and we take solace in that.”

"During this difficult time, our family asks that the media and public respect our privacy as we grieve her loss.”

The authorities and the farm did not release any information about the animal. The Massachusetts State Police and the Bolton Police Department are investigating the incident, the Times reported.

