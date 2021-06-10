Idaho Dog Missing After Being Launched From Car Following Accident Is Found Herding Sheep

An Idaho dog is back home and resting after an adventurous and wild few days. After being thrust from a car during a collision and being declared missing, the ambitious dog was found herding sheep, People reported.

In a story that proves truth is oftentimes stranger than fiction, Tilly, a 2-year-old border collie, was ejected and launched from the rear of his owner's SUV during a car accident on Sunday in Rathdrum, Idaho, according to reports.

Following the ejection from the owner’s GMC Yukon, which was towing a horse trailer, Tilly fled the scene of the accident, KHQ.com reported.

The person driving the car which collided with the SUV was transported to a nearby hospital and was treated and released, KHQ.com reported. No other injuries were reported.

Tilly was believed to be missing and Idaho State Police issued a plea for those in the area to be on the lookout for the dog.

"Tilly has no tail, a dark-colored face, weighs approximately 70 pounds, and was wearing a multi-colored plaid and tan-colored collar with a name tag containing the owner's contact information,” police said.

Soon after, a Facebook post about Tilly being missing went up on social media. It was shared over 3,000 times and would prove to be just the thing to bring the dog back to its owners, as it was just one-and-a-half miles away on a nearby farm herding sheep.

Tilly was found by the Potter family on their farm after they mistook it for their own sheep-herding dog, The Spokesman-Review reported. The family recognized the dog as the one that was missing in the area and that same afternoon a Kootenai County Sheriff's Office deputy who was searching for Tilly drove by the farm, People reported.

"I think that dog was trying to herd," Travis Potter told The Spokesman-Review.

Tilly was returned safe and sound to its owners with some new work experience under its collar.

When Tilly’s owners learned of their dog’s new work experience, it came as no surprise to them.

"He'll herd anything," Linda Oswald told The Spokesman-Review. "When I go to the dog park, he tries to herd the people into one group."

The Oswald family say Tilly is safe and sound and thanked those who looked after their pet.

