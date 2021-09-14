Composer Karen LeFrak's 'Gratitude' Is Dedicated to COVID-19 Frontline Workers

Karen LeFrak has been called a teacher, author, philanthropist, mother and grandmother. Now, she can add another title to the list: music composer.

“COVID gave me the opportunity to write music, to compose every single day. And in the solitude — I found it healing,” LeFrak told Inside Edition.

"I’m in disbelief even now, at this point in my life, I am a composer and very proud of it,” she continued.

Music has always been a big part of LeFrak’s life. Her standard poodles’ names are “Music” and “Viola.” Her music has been performed around the world.

Legendary musician David Foster even introduced an online performance of one of her works by the New York Philharmonic. Now, music she composed during the pandemic, which she called “Gratitude,” has just been released.

“It’s dedicated to all the frontline workers who gave up their time and energy to help those who were ill from the virus,” LeFrak said.

She had this advice for others hoping to achieve their lifelong dreams: “Never, ever give up your dream. Ever.”

