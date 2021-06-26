Conan O’Brien Bids Farewell to Late Night With a Poignant Message

It's the end of an era for late night host Conan O’Brien, who signed off from his show for the final time, nearly three decades after it began.

“Every night I always said, tonight we have a really great show, and I have to tell you I was often lying,” O’Brien joked.

His fellow late night hosts put their rivalries aside to bid farewell, and even Homer Simpson showed up to say his goodbyes.

O’Brien personally selected Jack Black as his last guest, who channeled his inner Frank Sinatra in a parody of “My Way.”

After 28 years and 4,368 episodes, with longtime sidekick Andy Richter by his side, O’Brien became emotional with one final message: “Try, try and do what you love with people you love, and if you can manage that, it's the definition of heaven on earth.”

Next up, O’Brien is developing a new series for HBO Max.

