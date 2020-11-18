Conan O’Brien Ending 28-Year Run as Late Night Host, Will Do HBO Max Series

After 28 years on air, groundbreaking and goofball late night comic Conan O’Brien will end his nightly show next year, but he is not leaving television altogether. O’Brien will end his TBS show, “Conan,” in June when its 10th season wraps up and will then move to fellow TimeWarner Media property, HBO Max, with his acclaimed travel series “Conan Without Boarders.”

"In 1993 Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: 'As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform,'" O'Brien joked in a press release Tuesday. "I'm thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription."

The 57-year-old O'Brien has worked as a late night host for nearly three decades. In 2015, he became the "longest-working current late night talk show host" in the U.S., following David Letterman's retirement, according to TBS.

"[Twenty-eight] years is a monumental achievement in late-night television," Brett Weitz, the General Manager for TNT, TBS and truTV, said in a press release. "We're incredibly proud of the groundbreaking work that Conan and his team have accomplished during the 10 years at TBS and are so glad that we will continue to have his presence on our air with the 'Conan Without Borders' specials."

O’Brien will also still produce content with his company, Team Coco, which a press release describes as a "fan-centric multi-platform media company," with a reach of more than 55 million fans each month. The company is behind O'Brien's hit podcast, “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.”

The comedian joined TBS in November 2010 after a fallout with NBC, where he hosted “The Tonight Show."

