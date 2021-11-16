Congresswoman Liz Cheney No Longer Recognized by Wyoming GOP
Former Vice President Dick Cheney’s daughter, the only congresswoman from her state, was voted to not be recognized.
Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney is no longer recognized by the Republican party after a vote this weekend, CBS News reported.
Jeremy Adler, a spokesperson for Cheney, said in a statement to CBS News that it is "laughable to suggest Liz is anything but a committed conservative Republican."
"She is bound by her oath to the Constitution," Adler said. "Sadly, a portion of the Wyoming GOP leadership has abandoned that fundamental principle, and instead allowed themselves to be held hostage to the lies of a dangerous and irrational man."
Cheney, one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump, is one of two Republicans on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
She has blamed Trump for the Jan. 6 attacks and voted to impeach the former president.
The resolution does not strip Cheney of any power and is a symbolic move to shun Cheney and not recognize her as part of their political affiliation, CNN reported.
The state’s Republicans passed resolution during a meeting of the Wyoming GOP Central Committee by a vote of 31-29 during a Saturday meeting Buffalo, the Casper Star Tribune reported.
