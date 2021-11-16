Congresswoman Liz Cheney No Longer Recognized by Wyoming GOP

Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney is no longer recognized by the Republican party after a vote this weekend, CBS News reported.

Jeremy Adler, a spokesperson for Cheney, said in a statement to CBS News that it is "laughable to suggest Liz is anything but a committed conservative Republican."

"She is bound by her oath to the Constitution," Adler said. "Sadly, a portion of the Wyoming GOP leadership has abandoned that fundamental principle, and instead allowed themselves to be held hostage to the lies of a dangerous and irrational man."

Cheney, one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump, is one of two Republicans on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

She has blamed Trump for the Jan. 6 attacks and voted to impeach the former president.

The resolution does not strip Cheney of any power and is a symbolic move to shun Cheney and not recognize her as part of their political affiliation, CNN reported.

The state’s Republicans passed resolution during a meeting of the Wyoming GOP Central Committee by a vote of 31-29 during a Saturday meeting Buffalo, the Casper Star Tribune reported.

Related Stories