A Connecticut TV news anchor reveals a “painful secret” she says she has had to keep since the death of her mother in February after police released new details in the death investigation.

Vermont State Police announced Monday that the Feb. 20 death of 73-year-old Claudia Voight was ruled a homicide after an autopsy concluded her cause of death was neck compression.

“I have been carrying this painful secret: My mother's death was not natural, nor peaceful. My mother was murdered, violently, in the place she should have felt safest,” Heidi Voight, the victim's daughter and anchor for NBC Connecticut, said on her Facebook.

Claudia’s death was originally reported as the result of a medical event and was believed to not be suspicious, but the autopsy performed days later showed injuries that only could be detected during the procedure, according to police.

Authorities said they withheld the information surrounding the death from the public due to the sensitive nature of the case but feel that the information can now be made available without jeopardizing the case.

“For the last 161 days, the world around us has moved on. But my family and I have been living February 21st on repeat. There is an emotional purgatory that comes when you must silence what you want to scream from the rooftops,” Heidi wrote in her Facebook post. “But our silence was necessary to protect the early stages of the intense criminal investigation.”

Police believe that Claudia’s death was not random and there is no identified threat to the community. The investigation is still ongoing and there is currently no one in custody for her death.

“As we often say in the news, there will be more details to unfold. But for now, I just wanted you to know why you haven't seen me. And I wanted the world to know: She should still be here,” Heidi said.