Conservationists Trying to Increase Number of Endangered Mountain Gorillas in Rwanda

First Published: 6:09 AM PST, January 6, 2024

Conservationists are trying in Rwanda to increase the population of silverback gorillas, whom they say have a lot in common with people.

Can man and beast peacefully coexist?

Conservationists are trying in Rwanda with silverback gorillas, whom they say have a lot in common with people.  

Patience Dusabimana is a gorilla guide and tells Sky News that he has worked to habituate a family of gorillas, meaning to get them used to humans.

“They have like a biological clock. By this time, all gorillas the break for digesting what they ate in the morning and socializing,” Dusabimana said.

After all, he says they’re practically family.

“I don’t understand how people can kill this beautiful animal that’s related to humans, genetically we are the same,” Dusabimana said.

He says conservation efforts have helped the population grow to 1,063, but the species is still at risk and there is more work to do.

“We are putting too much efforts in the protection and conservation of them. The last gorilla poaching we had here in Rwanda was in 2002 and that will be the last one,” Dusabimana said.

A more-than 20-year streak that they’re hoping to continue – so that these endangered primates can continue to exist.

