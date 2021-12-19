Contamination Has Turned Lake Maracaibo in Venezuela Neon Green

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 11:57 AM PST, December 19, 2021

The unusual lake color is caused by worsening contamination.

Residents of Zulia in Venezuela are accustomed to the dark waters of Lake Maracaibo, which were tinted black by oil pollution. 

But now, worsening contamination has changed the lake's color to neon green.

Oil leaking from rusted pipelines, untreated sewage from Maracaibo, Zulia, and growing plastic contamination, are pushing nitrogen and phosphorus levels up and are allowing algae to spread much quicker.

Biologists say the invasive single-cell algae has created a green carpet that prevents sunlight from reaching plant life deeper in the lake. It also stops oxygen generation vital for the lake's animal life to survive.

Before a years-long recession and hyperinflation, which has caused millions of citizens to leave, Zulia was an essential producer of meat and milk.

Now, even the country's fish population has been depleted.

"Before you saw more fish," fisherman Herberto Molero said. "Now you see more oil, more duckweed. When you pass by the beaches, you can see the diesel spills, plastic fuel tanks. Everything is thrown into the lake."

Related Stories

14-Year-Old Autistic Venezuelan Teen Sells Drawings on Twitter to Help Support His Family
Ex-Miss Venezuela, Who Claims Trump Called Her 'Miss Piggy,' Becomes U.S. Citizen in Time to Vote
Former Miss Venezuela Murdered
Venezuela Hopes to Break World Record for The World’s Biggest OrchestraOffbeat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Several Injured Workers Sue Candle Factory Flattened by Tornado, Alleging They Weren't Allowed to Leave
Several Injured Workers Sue Candle Factory Flattened by Tornado, Alleging They Weren't Allowed to Leave
1

Several Injured Workers Sue Candle Factory Flattened by Tornado, Alleging They Weren't Allowed to Leave

News
Woman Wanted by Police Found in Refrigerator After Staging 'Sheet-Rope' to Look Like She Went Out Window: Cops
Woman Wanted by Police Found in Refrigerator After Staging 'Sheet-Rope' to Look Like She Went Out Window: Cops
2

Woman Wanted by Police Found in Refrigerator After Staging 'Sheet-Rope' to Look Like She Went Out Window: Cops

Crime
California Driver Leaves Car Trunk Open to Deter Thieves From Breaking in
California Driver Leaves Car Trunk Open to Deter Thieves From Breaking in
3

California Driver Leaves Car Trunk Open to Deter Thieves From Breaking in

Crime
Dog Appears to Be Alone Behind Wheel of Tesla in Viral Video
Dog Appears to Be Alone Behind Wheel of Tesla in Viral Video
4

Dog Appears to Be Alone Behind Wheel of Tesla in Viral Video

Animals
Texas Woman Renay Mandel Corren's Lovingly Sassy Obituary by Son Endears Her to Strangers Across the Internet
Texas Woman Renay Mandel Corren's Lovingly Sassy Obituary by Son Endears Her to Strangers Across the Internet
5

Texas Woman Renay Mandel Corren's Lovingly Sassy Obituary by Son Endears Her to Strangers Across the Internet

Human Interest