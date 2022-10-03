Cops Say They Left Scene of Active Burglary After Homeowner Claimed to Be Home

Police in California had reportedly left the scene of an active burglary over the weekend after the homeowner claimed to be home, despite the contrary, KTLA reported.

San Mateo Police Department was notified of a house alarm going off around 9:15 p.m. Saturday but when officers arrived to the home, cops say they saw movement inside and contacted the homeowner by telephone, KTLA reported.

The homeowner told cops that they were home despite the contrary, so the police left the scene, KTLA reported.

However, soon after leaving the home, cops determined that the house was being robbed and returned to the scene, but the suspects had already fled, KRON reported.

The homeowner was notified of the robbery they then reportedly told police that they did not believe it was really the cops who called them, KRON reported.

After the cops learned that the homeowner didn’t think it was them, they posted on Twitter to say not question why they are calling with an incident report attached.

“It is unfortunate we were unable to locate this bad guy, but we ask for anyone in the area of Lakewood Circle who may have seen anything suspicious or a dark colored vehicle driving slowly in the area around 9-9:30pm last night to contact us,” San Mateo Police Department said in a statement.

The cops also gave tips on their website to the community on how to detract burglars.

“Please always keep doors and windows locked, and if your home is alarmed, please make sure to answer the phone is your alarm company is calling to confirm your presence. Installation of a security camera system is also helpful and can be registered with us,” they wrote.

