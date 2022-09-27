Police in Providence, Rhode Island, are investigating an incident that took place Sunday after they say a woman was reportedly driven into the Seekonk River by someone she met on a dating app, Plenty of Fish, WPRI reported.

Cops say the woman said she and her date were inside the car at the Gano Park Boat Launch when the man got angry with her and she claims he told her, “I’m done with this, you have been playing me,” WPRI reported.

Police said the man then hit the gas on his vehicle and drove it into the water while they were both inside, WPRI reported.

The police report, obtained by Fox4KC, says the female was able to get out of the car as it was submerging in water by opening the passenger door. After doing so, she swam to the shore and ran down a nearby street where she encountered someone from the area who called the cops.

It remains unclear if the man got out of the vehicle as cops say the unnamed woman didn’t look for him after she escaped as she was too focused on her own safety, News Channel 8 reported.

Cops say they did not find the suspect when they arrived at the scene but did see wet footprints, News Channel 8 reported.

The woman described the man to police as Black with short hair and a beard who was wearing a black hoodie, dark blue jeans and white sneakers, according to Fox4KC.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and was not seriously injured, according to WPRI.

It remains unclear if police have identified the man or if he faces charges. Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Providence Police for comment and an update to this story but has not heard back.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to Plenty of Fish for comment and has not heard back.

