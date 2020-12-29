Coronavirus-Stricken Utah Man Who Played Violin While Intubated for ICU Staff Is Back Home After Recovery

A touching story of a critical COVID-19 patient playing the violin for his doctors and nurses now has a happy ending. Grover Wilhelmsen, a retired orchestra teacher, became a viral sensation after he played the Tennessee Waltz while intubated in the ICU at Mckay-Dee Hospital in Utah.

It was his way of saying thank you to the medical personnel who worked hard to save his life. ICU staffers gathered outside his room — moved by his beautiful gesture of gratitude.

Now — after a grueling 56 days in the hospital, he’s back home, and Inside Edition was there as he once again played his trusted violin.

“I feel absolutely wonderful! Absolutely wonderful!” Wilhelmsen said.

He also said that he played the Tennessee Waltz, because it’s one of his favorite songs to play.

