Coronji Calhoun, Child Star of  'Monster's Ball,' Dead at 30

Entertainment
By IE Staff
First Published: 1:42 PM PST, November 12, 2021

Coronji Calhoun, who starred in the Oscar-winning film “Monster’s Ball,” has died. At the age of 10, the actor played Tyrell, the son of Halle Berry and Sean Diddy Combs’ characters.  

Calhoun’s mother, Theresa Bailey, told WWLTV that he died of heart failure and lung problems on October 13. Because they never expected this tragedy, Calhoun did not have life insurance.

They’ve created a GoFundMe to raise funds for “a sacred celebration of life.” So far, over $11,000 has been raised.

Both Halle Berry and Lee Daniels, the producer of “Monster’s Ball,” donated $3,394 for Calhoun’s family.

Coronji Calhoun is survived by his son and a stepson. He was 30 years old.

