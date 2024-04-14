Costco is known for its massive packs of toilet paper and large piles of pants, but one item sold by the superstore had led to a modern-day gold rush.

Costco is seeing as much as $200 million worth of gold bars every month, according to Wells Fargo.

The store started selling one-ounce gold bars last August.

The bars go for $2,300 a bar.

The demand is so high that the maximum you can buy is five per customer.

Personal finance advisor Humphrey Yang says he went to Costco thinking he would buy a $2 snack.

“I ended up buying a gold bar for $2,359 so it’s kind of funny,” Yang tells Inside Edition.

Is gold a good investment?

“Gold is historically a hedge against inflation. Americans are very worried at home, which is probably one of the reasons they’re at Costco, to begin with,” Fox business correspondent Lauren Simonetti tells Inside Edition.