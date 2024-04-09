It was critical that people who planned to watch the solar eclipse follow one directive: Don’t look directly at the sun without proper protective eyewear. But it appears not everyone heeded the warning.

Social media is flooded with people across the nation complaining of sore eyes after watching the eclipse. Some who say their eyes hurt also say they wore eclipse glasses.

Searches for “eyes hurt,” “my eyes hurt,” and “why do my eyes hurt,” spiked on Google at 2 p.m. Monday, right before the eclipse.

Ophthalmologist Dr. Christopher Starr spoke with Inside Edition.

"Some of that is just the strain of staring at an object for as long as we all were looking at it," Starr says.

Eclipse blindness is real but rare. Symptoms include blurry vision, a blind spot in the center of your eyes, sensitivity to light, headache, and distorted vision.

The ophthalmologist says the risk of permanent damage from the eclipse is "extraordinarily low." But, if there is any concern about discomfort, redness, eye strain, or change in vision it is important to see an eye doctor right away.

Now that the eclipse has passed, questions have been raised about what to do with glasses.

Eclipse glasses do not expire so they can be saved for the next eclipse in 20 years. They can also be donated to Astronomers Without Borders. The organization is collecting and shipping recycled glasses to people around the world who may not otherwise have safe ways to view future eclipses directly.