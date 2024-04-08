US Law Enforcement on Alert for Terror Attacks During Solar Eclipse

As the skies darkened during the solar eclipse, law enforcement agencies across the United States were on the alert for a terror attack on any of the thousands of mass gatherings along the path of totality.

In the wake of the deadly attack by ISIS on a concert venue in Moscow, the FBI and Homeland Security issued a bulletin to local authorities warning that the terrorists “shared graphic and violent attack footage calling for similar attacks in the United States.”

Former FBI investigator Bill Daley tells Inside Edition that places like Times Square, “where there’s a mass number of people coming to gather looking at the eclipse, certainly creates an exposure and is a risk area.”

Though terror threats did not seem to damper enthusiasm for the eclipse.

The eclipse presented special challenges to the tens of millions trying to capture their own images.

“I’ve been telling people it’s really simple. You have a solar filter special for your phone, you put it over the camera and then you can safely capture the sun,” B&H Photo sales manager Frank Multari tells Inside Edition.

Thousands of couples attended mass wedding events to tie the knot during the few minutes of totality.

“I’m a Leo ruled by the sun. My husband is a Cancer ruled by the moon, so we just thought it would be so cool to celebrate our marriage on a day when the moon and sun come together,” eclipse bride Nicolette Zangara says. “Our wedding has a few moments to shine and then the eclipse has its own moment where everybody can give their attention to that spectacle.”

Millions of pet owners took special precautions to keep cats and dogs safe. Many dog owners heeded advice from veterinarian Dr. Jeff Werber.

“You might want to leave them home maybe in a nice quiet room, maybe with the tv on, some music going, and just let them relax,” Werber tells Inside Edition.

After the eclipse was over and daylight returned, the long journey back home for millions who traveled to see the cosmic event began. Alec Slatky of the American Automobile Association has advice for those trekking home.

“Be prepared for delays so have food, have snacks, have medications, have a charged cellphone and a portable charger, make sure you got gas in your vehicle or it’s charged up if you have an EV because everyone's leaving at the same time so we expect some big jams,” Slatky says.