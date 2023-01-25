Could Fungus Cause a Zombie Apocalypse? Mycology Expert Weighs in on if 'The Last of Us' Could Become Reality
Though the show is fictional, “The Last of Us” is inspired by real science, and some wonder if a fungus leading to a zombie apocalypse could become a reality.
“The Last of Us” is a huge hit on HBO Max, with more than 10 million people streaming the show in just two days. It's the story of survivors of a post-apocalyptic plague trying to find the cure for a fungus that has nearly decimated the entire human race.
“Well, in the insect world, it certainly is (real),” Matt Kasson, an associate professor of mycology at West Virginia University, tells Inside Edition.
“Ants have a fungus that does this,” he says. “Cicadas have a fungus that does this.”
The fungus invades the brains of the insects and turns them into zombies that do the bidding of its host.
“It’s a puppet master that’s pulling the strings of its insect host,” Kasson says of the fungus. “It’s been happening below our feet, in our gardens for a long time.”
So, how worried should we be about this happening to us?
Kasson says on a scale of 1 to 10, our concerns should rank at around 1 or 2.
The third episode of “The Last of Us” premieres on Sunday on HBO Max.
