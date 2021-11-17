Couple and Dogs Rescued From Washington State Home as Pineapple Express Drenches Pacific Northwest and Canada

As the Pacific Northwest and Canada was pummeled by heavy rains from Hawaii, one Washington couple found themselves trapped inside their home.

Stephanie Vigil sent out a mayday on Facebook as she, her boyfriend Eric Walker and their two dogs, Rally and Juno, waited to be rescued.

"We're waiting for somebody to pick us up,” she said. “I think we're in shock. That's why we're not crying.”

At last, the couple and their dogs were rescued by a front-end loader, but getting out wasn’t easy, as the water pressure prevented them from opening the door.

“It won't open … The deadbolt is stuck. It's too much pressure on it,” she said.

They instead when to a window, where they were able to climb onto the front loader. Then, they set off on the treacherous trip to dry land.

In another part of Washington State, dramatic video showed the U.S. Coast Guard airlifting a mother and her baby, who were stranded on a roof.

The storm system behind the devastation is known as the “Pineapple Express.”

“There were a couple times I was in tears and I felt like I was just gonna give up and start crying but I kept pulling it back,” Vigil told Inside Edition after being rescued. “The current was the most scary thing, just seeing that water rush, that's when it really hit me, that if the window breaks or the frame of our house doesn’t do us justice, we were gonna go under.”

Vigil and Walker said their home is a total loss, but they are grateful to the brave volunteers who rescued them.

