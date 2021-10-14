Vincent and Josephine were in the back of a New York City cab when a cellphone started to ring. When they answered it, a nervous voice on the other end was hoping they could get their phone back.

But the phone didn’t belong to just anyone.

Turns out, it had been left by famous “Saturday Night Live” actor Molly Shannon.

She celebrated being reunited with her missing phone by doing her classic character, Mary Katherine Gallagher’s trademark slogan, “Superstar!”

Shannon says the phone must have slipped out of her purse during her taxi ride.

“I called the hotel and they called my number, and Vincent was so kind to pick up and I got my phone back!” Shannon said.

