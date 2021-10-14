Couple Finds Actress Molly Shannon's Phone in NYC Taxi | Inside Edition

Couple Finds Actress Molly Shannon's Phone in NYC Taxi

Entertainment
By IE Staff
First Published: 10:49 AM PDT, October 14, 2021

Shannon celebrated being reunited with her missing phone by doing her classic character, Mary Katherine Gallagher’s trademark slogan, “Superstar!”

Vincent and Josephine were in the back of a New York City cab when a cellphone started to ring. When they answered it, a nervous voice on the other end was hoping they could get their phone back. 

But the phone didn’t belong to just anyone. 

Turns out, it had been left by famous “Saturday Night Live” actor Molly Shannon. 

She celebrated being reunited with her missing phone by doing her classic character, Mary Katherine Gallagher’s trademark slogan, “Superstar!”

Shannon says the phone must have slipped out of her purse during her taxi ride. 

“I called the hotel and they called my number, and Vincent was so kind to pick up and I got my phone back!” Shannon said.

Related Stories

Lost Wedding Ring Finally Returned to Owner 1 Year After Being Found by Hawaii Cliff Diver
Kansas Police Return Wallet to Man That He Lost About 50 Years Ago
Oregon Man Surprises Wife With Long-Lost Wedding Tape at Private Movie Screening
Cliff Diver Finds Lost Wedding Ring and Reunites It With Owner 13 Months LaterNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Hero Neighbors Rush to Save Couple From Inferno After Plane Crashes Into Their San Diego Home
Hero Neighbors Rush to Save Couple From Inferno After Plane Crashes Into Their San Diego Home
1

Hero Neighbors Rush to Save Couple From Inferno After Plane Crashes Into Their San Diego Home

Heroes
Winning Pumpkin of World Championship Weigh-Off Comes in at Nearly a Ton
Winning Pumpkin of World Championship Weigh-Off Comes in at Nearly a Ton
2

Winning Pumpkin of World Championship Weigh-Off Comes in at Nearly a Ton

Offbeat
Gabby Petito Died by Strangulation, Says Teton County Coroner
Gabby Petito Died by Strangulation, Says Teton County Coroner
3

Gabby Petito Died by Strangulation, Says Teton County Coroner

Crime
City of Daphne, Alabama, Cautions Its Residents to Be on Lookout for Alligators Displaced by Recent Storms
City of Daphne, Alabama, Cautions Its Residents to Be on Lookout for Alligators Displaced by Recent Storms
4

City of Daphne, Alabama, Cautions Its Residents to Be on Lookout for Alligators Displaced by Recent Storms

Animals
Elk That's Been Wandering With Tire Around Its Neck for 2 Years Finally Gets It Removed
Elk That's Been Wandering With Tire Around Its Neck for 2 Years Finally Gets It Removed
5

Elk That's Been Wandering With Tire Around Its Neck for 2 Years Finally Gets It Removed

Animals