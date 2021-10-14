Couple Finds Actress Molly Shannon's Phone in NYC Taxi
Shannon celebrated being reunited with her missing phone by doing her classic character, Mary Katherine Gallagher’s trademark slogan, “Superstar!”
Vincent and Josephine were in the back of a New York City cab when a cellphone started to ring. When they answered it, a nervous voice on the other end was hoping they could get their phone back.
But the phone didn’t belong to just anyone.
Turns out, it had been left by famous “Saturday Night Live” actor Molly Shannon.
She celebrated being reunited with her missing phone by doing her classic character, Mary Katherine Gallagher’s trademark slogan, “Superstar!”
Shannon says the phone must have slipped out of her purse during her taxi ride.
“I called the hotel and they called my number, and Vincent was so kind to pick up and I got my phone back!” Shannon said.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Hero Neighbors Rush to Save Couple From Inferno After Plane Crashes Into Their San Diego HomeHeroes
Winning Pumpkin of World Championship Weigh-Off Comes in at Nearly a TonOffbeat
Gabby Petito Died by Strangulation, Says Teton County CoronerCrime
City of Daphne, Alabama, Cautions Its Residents to Be on Lookout for Alligators Displaced by Recent StormsAnimals
Elk That's Been Wandering With Tire Around Its Neck for 2 Years Finally Gets It RemovedAnimals