Couple Finds Themselves to Be Only Guests at Luxury Mexican Resort

This couple splurged on a five-star resort for their babymoon, but they quickly noticed something strange about the site of their Mexican getaway.

Cameron and Carlee booked a stay at the Grand Velas Resort in Cabo San Lucas, and discovered they were the only two guests staying at the resort.

"This was kind of creepy but we had this whole entire resort to ourselves," says Cameron. "At first it started as a joke so I started recording on our first day and not seeing anybody but employees, but you can see as the days progress, it starts to freak us out."

Cameron adds, "Things started getting a little creepier as we realized the activities were also by ourselves."

It got to the point that the couple became excited whenever they saw a person not wearing one of the resort's white uniforms, thinking it might be a fellow guest.

In each instance however, Cameron says it was just members of the construction crew working on the property

Cameron also started to wonder how and why the resort was lighting rows of fire pits and keeping all the lights on despite having just two guests staying on the property.

Eventually, Cameron and Carlee, who live in Utah, decided to lean into the situation.

Cameron says that the best part of it all was the service the couple received from the resort staff.

"You just feel like you just have everyone at your beck and call for everything," he tells Inside Edition. "We had, like, six-ish restaurants to ourselves."

In the end, the two say their babymoon was their "best trip ever."

And it turns out the resort had literally just opened when they couple arrived for their getaway. The management at Grand Velas Resort tells Inside Edition that they operate at 100 percent no matter how many guests are staying at the property.