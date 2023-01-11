A fun day on the slopes turned into every skier's worst nightmare for 300 guests at Whitefish Mountain Resort in Montana.

Emma Claire Spring was one of those unlucky guests who was heading up the mountain when the chairlift suddenly came to a halt.

The minutes quickly stretched into hours, and Emma and the other guests started to worry when the chairlift still had not moved after two hours and no efforts had been made to evacuate the skiers.

Molly Thibert also started to grow concerned about the situation as she, her husband, and their two young sons were also trapped on the lift.

"I never expected it to be three hours," Molly tells Inside Edition. "We're cold, we had to go to the bathroom."

Help eventually came, but the evacuation process involved the skiers being lowered down by a rope.

Thibert posted video of her 6-year-old son being lowered down in which she could be heard encouraging the boy and remarking on his bravery.

The rescue was just as tense and nerve-wracking for the adult skiers.

" There’s a little seat on a pole that you essentially just stick between your legs, hold onto that, and then you push yourself off the chair," Emma tells Inside Edition. "You're still wearing your skis as you’re doing it, and then they slowly belay you down."

She adds: "I was very scared."

Related News