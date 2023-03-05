A pair who met by chance and set up what turned out to be the worst first date ever are now reflecting on the disastrous rendezvous that proved to be the start of something great.

Zania Robinson and Jordan Barrett met when they were standing in line at a gas station convenience store in Georgia.

Barrett asked Robinson out on a date, which was to take place at a picturesque waterfall. The perfect place for a first date, some would think, but it turned out to be anything but.

While Barrett and Robinson were at the waterfall, it began to rain.

The pair started to slip on the wet rocks and struggled to stop themselves from falling.

“He was able to catch himself. I slid right past him,” Robinson tells Inside Edition.

They plummeted 40 feet.

“I went face first, so when I hit the rock, I crushed a whole bunch of bones in my face, like, underneath my eye,” she says. “Messed up my teeth pretty bad.”

Barrett was badly hurt, too, fracturing his shoulder blades and tearing his rotator cuff. The pair was rushed to the hospital, and they healed side by side. And pretty quickly, it turned into a love connection, despite that disastrous first date.

“I asked her to be my girlfriend,” Barrett says.

And she said yes!

