Tessica Brown, AKA 'Gorilla Glue Girl,' Shows Off Healthy Curls After Her Infamous Hair Disaster   

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:10 PM PDT, June 8, 2021

Tessica Brown’s hair troubles started when she used the wrong product: Gorilla Glue. It took a four-hour procedure with a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon to dissolve the glue.

“Hair! It’s the hair for me,” Tessica Brown, aka Gorilla Glue Girl, says in a recent Instagram video showing off her new, healthy hair. This is just months after it needed medical attention.

As many know, Tessica Brown’s hair troubles started by using the wrong product: Gorilla Glue. Yes, the same Gorilla Glue used on plastic, wood, and metal went on Tessica’s head.

“It don’t move! It don’t move! I’ve washed my hair 15 times and it don’t move,” Tessica said In the now-viral video.

It took a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon to dissolve the glue using a mixture of medical-grade adhesive remover, aloe vera, olive oil, and acetone.

The procedure took four hours to complete, but Tessica’s notoriety has lasted much longer. She went from being another viral moment to getting a mention in a Nicki Minaj song and her own line of merchandise.

And now, the 40-year-old mother of five, with another child on the way, gets to enjoy running her fingers through her hair.

