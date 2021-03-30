The woman who went viral earlier this year for getting Gorilla Glue lodged in her hair is pregnant, according to People.

Tessica Brown, 40, is expecting her first child with fiancé Dewitt Madison, TMZ reported. Brown has five children from previous relationships and he has four kids of his own.

Brown and Madison were engaged in June 2020, TMZ said.

Brown herself confirmed the news of the latest addition to the family on Instagram, sharing the TMZ story as well as the caption “Blessed.”

Earlier this year, the Louisiana native coated her hair with Gorilla Glue spray, a strong adhesive normally used to bond materials like metal, wood and stone. Brown went viral on social media after explaining the sticky situation and the regret that followed.

Brown spoke to Inside Edition in February about her struggle to try and remove it. She tried baby oil, cooking oil and olive oil to try and remove the glue, but nothing worked. So she sought medical treatment at her local emergency room in Louisiana, but couldn’t tolerate the burning of the acetone wipes they gave her.

After going viral, Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng stepped in to help.

Brown flew from her home in Louisiana to Los Angeles, where she underwent a procedure to dissolve the glue under light anesthesia. Obeng used a concoction of medical-grade adhesive remover, aloe vera, olive oil and acetone. The whole process took four hours, and you can see the hair coming undone.

Gorilla Glue said it is sorry about what happened, but stressed that its product should never be used on hair.

