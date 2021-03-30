Woman Who Went Viral for Putting Gorilla Glue in Her Hair Says She is Pregnant | Inside Edition

Woman Who Went Viral for Putting Gorilla Glue in Her Hair Says She is Pregnant

Offbeat
Tessica Smith
Inside Edition
By Inside Edition Staff
Updated: 10:48 AM PDT, March 30, 2021

Tessica Brown broke the news on Instagram over the weekend.

The woman who went viral earlier this year for getting Gorilla Glue lodged in her hair is pregnant, according to People.

Tessica Brown, 40, is expecting her first child with fiancé Dewitt Madison, TMZ reported. Brown has five children from previous relationships and he has four kids of his own.

Brown and Madison were engaged in June 2020, TMZ said.

Brown herself confirmed the news of the latest addition to the family on Instagram, sharing the TMZ story as well as the caption “Blessed.”

Earlier this year, the Louisiana native coated her hair with Gorilla Glue spray, a strong adhesive normally used to bond materials like metal, wood and stone. Brown went viral on social media after explaining the sticky situation and the regret that followed.

Brown spoke to Inside Edition in February about her struggle to try and remove it. She tried baby oil, cooking oil and olive oil to try and remove the glue, but nothing worked. So she sought medical treatment at her local emergency room in Louisiana, but couldn’t tolerate the burning of the acetone wipes they gave her.

After going viral, Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng stepped in to help.

Brown flew from her home in Louisiana to Los Angeles, where she underwent a procedure to dissolve the glue under light anesthesia. Obeng used a concoction of medical-grade adhesive remover, aloe vera, olive oil and acetone. The whole process took four hours, and you can see the hair coming undone.

Gorilla Glue said it is sorry about what happened, but stressed that its product should never be used on hair.

RELATED STORIES

Fitness Trainer Speaks Out About Being Criticized for Lifting Heavy Weights While Pregnant
Tessica Brown Finally Gets Gorilla Glue Out of Hair Thanks to Plastic Surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng
Tessica Brown, Woman Who Used Gorilla Glue as Hairspray, Fears She Will Lose Her Hair
Tessica Brown’s Gorilla Glue Hair Nightmare Is Over Thanks to Plastic SurgeonNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Authorities Believe Lester Eubanks, Fugitive Who Escaped in 1973, Is in Los Angeles
1

Authorities Believe Lester Eubanks, Fugitive Who Escaped in 1973, Is in Los Angeles

News
This Reporter Has Come a Long Way a Year After Viral Bison Video Put Him on the Map
2

This Reporter Has Come a Long Way a Year After Viral Bison Video Put Him on the Map

Inspirational
Former Lousiana Middle School Principal Arrested After Admitting to Having Sex With Teen: Police
3

Former Lousiana Middle School Principal Arrested After Admitting to Having Sex With Teen: Police

Crime
College Player Dies in Car Accident Three Days After Playing in NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament
4

College Player Dies in Car Accident Three Days After Playing in NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

Sports
Where Is Lexus Gray? Texas Teen in 'Extreme Danger' After Being Abducted by Sex Offender Dad, Cops Say
5

Where Is Lexus Gray? Texas Teen in 'Extreme Danger' After Being Abducted by Sex Offender Dad, Cops Say

Crime