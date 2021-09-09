COVID-19 Pandemic Prompted 80% of Americans to Take Better Care of Themselves: Survey
More than half of the respondents to a recent health survey say they can walk and run for longer periods without feeling winded.
Nothing like a global pandemic to make folks try to improve their health.
According to a new survey, eight in 10 Americans say they are working on their physical well-being during the COVID-19 epidemic and taking literal steps to improve it.
The report canvassed 13,000 people in 24 countries, and found the coronavirus jump-started 81% of respondents to get more exercise and eat more responsibly.
Internationally, 56% of respondents can now run or exercise longer without feeling winded, while 48% said they have lost weight.
The survey was conducted by OnePoll on in partnership with Herbalife Nutrition and the Council for Responsible Nutrition. It found the average was working to improve in three areas: exercise, healthy eating and using fitness apps.
Taking walks during lunch breaks, using vitamins and dietary supplements and eating less junk food were also mentioned as ways in which respondents were working to improve their overall health.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
20 Years On, How Young People Born After 9/11 Have Come to View the Day and Say How It Has Shaped ThemHuman Interest
Facing COVID-19 Grief, Some Mourners Turn to Belief in the Beyond for ComfortInspirational
20 Years After Being Destroyed on 9/11, St. Nicholas Church Reopens in New York City as National ShrineHuman Interest
5 Halfway House Residents Speak Out About Daring Rescue of Elderly Couple From Burning CarHeroes
He Carried His Son's Body From 9/11's Rubble. Now Lee Ielpi Carries the Weight of Educating Those Born AfterHuman Interest