COVID-19 Survivor, Sports Reporter Jillian Sakovits, Shares How She Donated Plasma

The National Institute of Health has put out a call — if you've survived COVID-19, your blood plasma might be able to help save a life. Sports reporter Jillian Sakovits, who recently recovered from the virus, heeded the call, and showed Inside Edition how the process went at a New York blood center.

"If you had COVID-19 and you can donate, do it," Sakovits told Inside Edition.

In the video, she shows the entire procedure, showing how the machine takes her blood, spins the plasma out and puts the blood back into her body.

"It was just needle prick," Sakovits said. "And then you just kind of sit there and you chill and within 45 minutes you're out of there and you've filled up this big yellow bag of plasma."

People who have fully recovered from the coronavirus are believed to have antibodies in their plasma that can attack the virus in patients still battling the disease. Sakovits' plasma could potentially save three to four lives and be used for research.

