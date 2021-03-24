COVID-19 Survivor Who Was on Ventilator for 8 Weeks Celebrates Christmas in March With Family
Craig Brown's family didn't want to celebrate the holiday without him.
A COVID-19 survivor who was on a ventilator for eight weeks over the winter holidays is celebrating Christmas in March with his family. Craig Brown, of Long Beach, California, was put into a medically induced coma while battling the virus.
“The first time they thought I was going to die was Christmas Eve into Christmas,” Brown told Inside Edition.
So his family put the holiday on hold until Brown could come home.
“It wasn’t Christmas without him. You just can’t have Christmas without the man that you love,” Brown’s wife said.
As Brown opened up his presents, his out-of-state children watched over Zoom.
“We’re just so grateful to have you back, papa. We love you,” his daughter said.
