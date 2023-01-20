'Cow-At-Large' Spotted Roaming Around Oklahoma Olive Garden

Animals
The cow was spotted roaming around an Oklahoma Olive Garden.
The cow was spotted roaming around an Oklahoma Olive Garden.Facebook
By JOHANNA LI
First Published: 2:55 PM PST, January 20, 2023

"We highly recommended the steak at Texas Roadhouse, but the cow declined," responding authorities joked.

Looks like even cows can’t resist a delicious meal.

A loose cow was spotted last week roaming around an Olive Garden location in Stillwater, Oklahoma, which is about halfway between Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

Officers and animal control seemed to have fun responding to the call, later sharing in a post on Facebook, “officers questioned the cow and learned that the cow had heard about the never ending soup and salad option at Olive Garden and decided to see for itself.”

Although the cow didn’t seem to have quite the same taste as the responding officers.

“We highly recommended the steak at Texas Roadhouse, but the cow declined," the post continued.

While it is unclear where the cow originated, authorities said they successfully brought the cow to safety.

