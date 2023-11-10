‘Crazy Plane Lady’ Tiffany Gomas Opens Up About Viral Meltdown on Plane in Exclusive Interview
“It’s the worst moment of my entire life,” 39-year-old Tiffany Gomas says.
Of all the many plane meltdowns, hers may be the most infamous. Tiffany Gomas became known as the Crazy Plane Lady after marching down the aisle and accusing a passenger of not being real. In an exclusive interview with Inside Edition, Gomas tells her side of the story.
“It’s the worst moment of my entire life,” Gomas says.
Gomas’ meltdown was filmed on an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Orlando moments before takeoff. The viral video got more than 450 million views.
“I stayed at home for over four weeks cause I was so ashamed and so embarrassed like, I didn’t want to go in public,” Gomas says.
For the first time, Gomas is explaining what happened aboard the flight. She says she was heading to a family vacation when she lost it.
“I had an altercation and I felt very strongly that I needed to get off the plane,” Gomas says.
According to the police report, Gomas was “arguing” with someone she accused of “stealing her airpods.”
The 39-year-old demanded the plane return to the gate, and it did. With her $1,900 designer handbag slung over her shoulder, she let loose.
“I’m telling you right now. That [explicative] is not real,” Gomas was filmed shouting on the plane.
Gomas tells Inside Edition she did not mean that the person was not a real person, but rather the person was being "fake." “It was a figure of speech,” Gomas says.
She says she thought people on the flight were in danger due to the altercation but did not want to go into further detail because of legal reasons.
Gomas became one of this year’s top Halloween costumes and the subject of many spoofs. She thinks they are funny.
“I’m finally able to come out on the other side and able to laugh at things,” she says. “I got through this whole thing laughing at myself.
Gomas admits that even she’s annoyed by the way her voice sounded.
Despite the worldwide attention she received, Gomas says she is focusing on her marketing and real estate ventures. She gave Inside Edition a tour of her Dallas home, where she has her own movie theater.
“I’m actually a big homebody. Funny enough,” Gomas says. “I love to travel. Luckily I still can.”
But she can’t fly on American Airlines flights because the airline banned her for life.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Idaho Murder Suspect Told 911 Dispatcher He 'Executed a Pedophile and His Family,' Says ProsecutorCrime
Olympic Boxer Gets Life for Drugging Pregnant Girlfriend and Tossing Her Into Lagoon While Tied to Cement BockCrime
Colorado Father Convicted of Negligent Abuse in Death of Son From Water Intoxication, Acquitted of MurderCrime
How FBI Caught a Terrorist Nearly 54 Hours After He Set off a Bomb in an SUV at the 'Crossroads of the World'INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Missouri Teacher, 27, and Young Mom Accused of Performing Oral Sex on Boy in Classroom Admits to Act: CopsCrime
'I Hate Black People': California Cop Quits After Racist Text Messages Discovered, Police Chief SaysNews
Brave Alabama Boy, 10, Shot in Face Trying to Protect Mom Killed by Boyfriend in Murder-Suicide, Say CopsCrime
Florida 4-Year-Old Calls 911 to Give Deputy a HugHuman Interest
Police Capture Alleged Kidnapper and Free Woman Who Was Held in Shed for 4 Days and Beaten With a Baseball BatCrime
Idaho Man Who Repeatedly Raped Child and Twice Impregnated Her Is Sentenced to 20 Years in Federal PrisonCrime