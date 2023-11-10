Of all the many plane meltdowns, hers may be the most infamous. Tiffany Gomas became known as the Crazy Plane Lady after marching down the aisle and accusing a passenger of not being real. In an exclusive interview with Inside Edition, Gomas tells her side of the story.

“It’s the worst moment of my entire life,” Gomas says.

Gomas’ meltdown was filmed on an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Orlando moments before takeoff. The viral video got more than 450 million views.

“I stayed at home for over four weeks cause I was so ashamed and so embarrassed like, I didn’t want to go in public,” Gomas says.

For the first time, Gomas is explaining what happened aboard the flight. She says she was heading to a family vacation when she lost it.

“I had an altercation and I felt very strongly that I needed to get off the plane,” Gomas says.

According to the police report, Gomas was “arguing” with someone she accused of “stealing her airpods.”

The 39-year-old demanded the plane return to the gate, and it did. With her $1,900 designer handbag slung over her shoulder, she let loose.

“I’m telling you right now. That [explicative] is not real,” Gomas was filmed shouting on the plane.

Gomas tells Inside Edition she did not mean that the person was not a real person, but rather the person was being "fake." “It was a figure of speech,” Gomas says.

She says she thought people on the flight were in danger due to the altercation but did not want to go into further detail because of legal reasons.

Gomas became one of this year’s top Halloween costumes and the subject of many spoofs. She thinks they are funny.

“I’m finally able to come out on the other side and able to laugh at things,” she says. “I got through this whole thing laughing at myself.

Gomas admits that even she’s annoyed by the way her voice sounded.

Despite the worldwide attention she received, Gomas says she is focusing on her marketing and real estate ventures. She gave Inside Edition a tour of her Dallas home, where she has her own movie theater.

“I’m actually a big homebody. Funny enough,” Gomas says. “I love to travel. Luckily I still can.”

But she can’t fly on American Airlines flights because the airline banned her for life.